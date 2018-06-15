Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $29.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.51 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $24.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $109.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.11 billion to $109.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $114.58 billion to $123.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,130,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $382,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,667 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,434,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $404,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $290,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. 1,455,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,112,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $102.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.