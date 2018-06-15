Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 535,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 3,830,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 384,951 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 387,892 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $101.42 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $778.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $102.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $108.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

