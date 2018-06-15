Microsoft (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $776.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,696,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

