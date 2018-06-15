MicroStrategy (MSTR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.71. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $914,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $452,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,188. Corporate insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

