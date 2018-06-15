Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities traded up $0.01, reaching $96.88, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 17,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $110.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $386.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

