Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Research Coverage Started at Buckingham Research

Analysts at Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,980. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Middleby has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.21). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. AXA raised its stake in Middleby by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 343,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Middleby by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.