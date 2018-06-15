GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Stake Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of GTT Communications traded down $0.65, hitting $50.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 459,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,149. GTT Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 209.79 and a beta of 1.03.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.67). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Joseph Bruno sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $348,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,516,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

