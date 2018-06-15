Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Mitcham Industries had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%.

Mitcham Industries opened at $4.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Mitcham Industries has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Get Mitcham Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mitcham Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mitcham Industries Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, hydrographic, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitcham Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitcham Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.