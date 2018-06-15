Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.85

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 184934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.33%. sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

