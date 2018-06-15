MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 258,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2,063.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,316. The company has a market cap of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.0592 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles.

