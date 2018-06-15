Allergan (AGN) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research report released on Friday, June 8th.

“We raise PT to $176 from $150 on stronger Botox expectations in both migraine and cosmetic indications, and view recent investor activism as positive to AGN.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGN. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Allergan in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allergan from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Vetr cut Allergan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $183.43 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.15.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Allergan by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

