MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Director Sells $58,995.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Peter Hanley sold 500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,410.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Hanley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Peter Hanley sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total value of $28,425.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $53,062.00.

MKS Instruments traded down $2.25, reaching $103.35, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 70,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,243. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,333,000 after buying an additional 514,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,354,000 after buying an additional 153,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 544,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after buying an additional 153,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

