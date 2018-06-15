VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (VXUS) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 272.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,551 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,713,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,021,000 after buying an additional 593,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,215,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,661,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,032,000 after purchasing an additional 348,471 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,852,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,093 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL opened at $56.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

