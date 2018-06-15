MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,868,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,705,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $776,147,000 after purchasing an additional 126,183 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,219,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,688,000 after purchasing an additional 414,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 8,839,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health opened at $69.12 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.