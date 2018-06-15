MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio (SPHD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Get PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.