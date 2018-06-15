MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio (SPHD)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

SPHD stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

