Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.36.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.