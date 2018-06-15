Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group opened at $123.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

