Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 57,150 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.91% of Modine Manufacturing worth $31,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,452,000 after buying an additional 418,061 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,059,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 478,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 947,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing traded down $0.05, hitting $18.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,163. The firm has a market cap of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,259 shares in the company, valued at $716,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

