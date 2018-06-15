Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Acquires 60,519 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 180.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Moelis & Co worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co traded up $1.10, hitting $65.80, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,400. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.73. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $125,888.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,069.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 30,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,675,928.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,750. Company insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

