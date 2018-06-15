Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7,539.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,869 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 569.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.4% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,510,000 after purchasing an additional 622,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 66,199 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,246.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.75 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

