Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of Mohawk Industries traded down $2.00, hitting $212.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,274. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $202.75 and a 52 week high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 66,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.08 per share, with a total value of $13,840,886.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,246.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 101.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 148.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 83.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 236.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

