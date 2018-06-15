Insider Selling: Steris PLC (STE) Director Sells 3,609 Shares of Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $378,981.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,963.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steris traded down $0.69, reaching $105.94, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,740. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth about $114,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,730,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,051,000 after acquiring an additional 292,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,164,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,068,000 after acquiring an additional 168,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steris

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

