Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech traded down $0.01, reaching $1.84, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 119,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,633. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.25% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

