Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Receives $81.62 Average PT from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $369,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000.

Molina Healthcare traded up $0.98, reaching $87.67, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 563,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,727. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 156.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

