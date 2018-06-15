Molly Campbell Sells 356 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $25,048.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,375.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Molly Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 3rd, Molly Campbell sold 550 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $36,850.00.

East West Bancorp traded down $0.37, reaching $69.81, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.81 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

