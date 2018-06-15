Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B traded down $0.70, reaching $61.65, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,351. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $126,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $184,867.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,153.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,527,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,040 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 20.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,520,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,457 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 21.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,612,000 after purchasing an additional 759,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,519,000 after purchasing an additional 686,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,727,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.