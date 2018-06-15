Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B opened at $66.72 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.02.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $184,867.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $126,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

