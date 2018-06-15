Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells 1,969 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $45,936.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 43,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $823,346.00.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals opened at $23.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 638,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,830,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

