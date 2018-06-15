Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $115,030.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00062481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00595429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00235463 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00092642 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.