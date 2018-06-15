Monero (XMR) Price Hits $123.61 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $40.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $123.61 or 0.01910290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bitlish. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005113 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,135,275 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bithumb, Coinut, Octaex, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Bitlish, OKEx, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Binance, Coinbe, TradeOgre, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Coinroom, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Abucoins, Exrates, Kraken, Crex24, Qryptos, Cryptox, Livecoin, Mercatox, B2BX, Cryptomate, Bisq, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

