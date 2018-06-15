Monetha Price Tops $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $231,830.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00606459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00225598 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092971 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,471,923 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

