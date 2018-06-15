Mongodb (MDB) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mongodb traded as low as $57.91 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 21797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

In related news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management acquired 1,214,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,873,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $15,931,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,483,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $24,168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.68.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

