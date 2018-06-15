Monroe Capital (MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Monroe Capital traded down $0.01, reaching $14.48, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,191. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $292.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig acquired 27,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

