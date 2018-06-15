Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $38.32 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,624 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,937,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,452,000 after acquiring an additional 84,528 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Morgan Stanley traded down $0.15, hitting $51.16, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,082. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.48 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

