Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A traded down $0.19, reaching $32.09, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 523,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,531. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $1,450,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 201,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,184. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,727,000 after buying an additional 1,415,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,338,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,116,000 after buying an additional 267,942 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,519,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,854,000 after buying an additional 464,814 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,906,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,093,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,545,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

