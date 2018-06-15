MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.73 ($100.85).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys traded down €0.95 ($1.10), hitting €96.30 ($111.98), on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 466,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 52-week high of €88.10 ($102.44).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.