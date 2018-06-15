Mountview Estates plc (MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 200

Mountview Estates plc (LON:MTVW) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.66) per share on Monday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mountview Estates opened at £111 ($147.78) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mountview Estates has a 12-month low of £103 ($137.13) and a 12-month high of £125 ($166.42).

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported GBX 766.40 ($10.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Core Portfolio and Residential Investments. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.