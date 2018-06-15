Movado (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $2,075,200.00 in Stock

Movado (NYSE:MOV) Director Richard Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Cote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Richard Cote sold 24,733 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $1,211,422.34.

On Friday, June 8th, Richard Cote sold 40,000 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,096,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Richard Cote sold 13,077 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $500,718.33.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Richard Cote sold 28,693 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $1,101,524.27.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Richard Cote sold 45,000 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $1,787,850.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Richard Cote sold 31,135 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,193,715.90.

On Thursday, April 5th, Richard Cote sold 77,200 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,933,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $52,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Richard Cote sold 1,300 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $38,376.00.

Shares of Movado traded up $0.75, hitting $49.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,868. Movado has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of -0.13.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Movado had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Movado will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Movado’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOV. Sidoti downgraded Movado from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Movado from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Movado in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Movado presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Movado during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Movado during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Movado during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movado during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Movado Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

