Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 213,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 268,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,672.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark opened at $102.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

