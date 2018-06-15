MRV ENGENHARIA/S (OTCMKTS:MRVNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

MRV ENGENHARIA/S (OTCMKTS:MRVNY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from MRV ENGENHARIA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

Shares of MRV ENGENHARIA/S traded down $0.56, reaching $7.09, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.41. MRV ENGENHARIA/S has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

About MRV ENGENHARIA/S

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and sale of own or third-party real estate properties in Brazil. The company is involved in the development, construction, and sale of residential real estate projects; and construction and rental of industrial warehouses, shopping center and strip mall, and offices, as well as development and sale of residential and commercial urban land subdivisions.

