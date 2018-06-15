M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,129 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Hawaiian traded up $0.80, hitting $37.95, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 732,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.47. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.95 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.