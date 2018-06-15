M&T Bank Corp Has $479,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 69,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

ON Semiconductor traded down $0.28, hitting $25.61, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $805,185.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 280,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,957.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,861. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.