MTS (MBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTS (NYSE:MBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTS in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of MTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of MTS traded down $0.35, hitting $9.58, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. MTS has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

MTS (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTS had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that MTS will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MTS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,002,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MTS by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,858,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,789,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MTS by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,640,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 1,976,294 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MTS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,514,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,998,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MTS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,718,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,901,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

