Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 12,540 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,878.3% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 814.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III bought 1,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.98 per share, with a total value of $220,980.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,733.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson bought 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.46 per share, with a total value of $99,571.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,460 shares of company stock valued at $535,902. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

