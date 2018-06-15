Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $454,000 Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Global Net Lease opened at $19.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1.51%. analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

