MMA Capital Management (MMAC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Media stories about MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MMA Capital Management earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3274099085804 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MMA Capital Management opened at $26.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MMA Capital Management has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 115.03%.

MMA Capital Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $130,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Francis X. Gallagher, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $86,612.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,162 shares of company stock worth $612,009. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

