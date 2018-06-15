MUSE (MUSE) Price Up 3.7% This Week

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One MUSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00012951 BTC on exchanges. MUSE has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $18,324.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MUSE has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00599630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00228182 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093062 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. MUSE’s official website is museblockchain.com.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

