Musicoin (MUSIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,302.00

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Musicoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Musicoin has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $11,302.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.40 or 0.07639560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00212995 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001601 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

