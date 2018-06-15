Mustang Bio (MBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 138,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,389. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.35.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 904.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

