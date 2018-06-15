MV Oil Trust (MVO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MV Oil Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.831320059145 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 18,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.05. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.